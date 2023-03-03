“You always get back much more than you give in some way – people you meet, lifelong friendships, success stories – and it seems the more you give, the more the good Lord blesses you.”
If we measure Claud Jacobs’ life by that philosophy he lived by, then Claud Jacobs was truly a blessed man.
He tirelessly gave of himself to make sure people young and old had a chance to succeed in life. He was a mentor to young professionals setting them on a road to success. He was a giver and doer coming up with many ways to give back to his community.
With Jacobs’ death Monday the Crossroads lost a person who believed in the good of people and worked hard to help make life better for many.
He will long be remembered for his decades-long commitment to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch in Yoakum. He was the last of the original board members who started the ranch. From the very beginning in the 1970s when several Yoakum businessmen were looking for a way to keep a family of children together, he worked hard to make it happen. As the ranch grew and the needs grew, he was there helping come up with ways to raise money to keep the ranch operational so the 600 children who have since lived there had a safe place to live.
He developed the annual celebrity golf tournament and dance to benefit the ranch. Over the past 35 years, it has grown to be the ranch’s main fundraiser. He promoted the event year ‘round in the name of the children. During the dinner and dance program, he was at home on stage talking about the ranch. He introduced many entertainers and former professional athletes to the ranch. They too became lifelines for the ranch.
When the pandemic hit and the fundraiser could not be held, he worried about the children. He worked with others to make alternate fundraising plans.
Jacobs was a firm believer in education. He also believed in helping people get started with the help of scholarships. He and his wife Mary Virginia started nursing, softball and golf scholarships for students at the University of Houston-Victoria and a nursing scholarship at the university of Texas.
He helped start the golf program at UHV, as well.
Golf was another one of his passions in life. Did you know he attended Victoria College on a golf scholarship?
He used that passion to start many golf tournaments. On Monday, as the first day of his namesake golf tournament was starting, organizers received word of his death. The UHV players were not told of his death until they completed play that day. Somehow, we think Jacobs would have approved of that decision.
Jacobs made things happen, but he didn’t do it alone. He often enlisted the help of other business leaders, friends and even strangers.
We have to believe when Jacobs’s friends and associates heard him say “I have an idea” or “we really need to help,” they knew he was preparing them to get involved with a project that would grow to help many people.
That drive covered a vast area of service that is too numerous to mention all. He served on non-profit boards, Yoakum and Victoria chambers of commerce, the Victoria Port Authority and church-related boards and organizations, among many others.
He created and founded the Charity Concert Series that benefits St. Joseph School in Yoakum, Victoria Symphony, the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts, Victoria Lions Club and Bluebonnet Youth Ranch.
He received many awards for his work – locally and nationally. While he treasured the awards, the most important part to him was knowing he was helping people to make a difference.
As his obituary notes, he never met a stranger and he cared more for others than for himself.
That was true even near the end of his life. Some of his friends have noted that In the last weeks of his life, they received phone calls from Jacobs acknowledging he knew his time was drawing to a close, but he wanted to make sure they were onboard to continue the many projects they were working on together.
Jacobs’ memory will live in these many projects and blessings he brought to many people.