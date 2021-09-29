Residents in Victoria and the surrounding county have long criticized animal control.
Noting the criticism, which reached a fever pitch this month with the #JusticeForJacque movement, department leadership has promised to review internal policies and make improvements.
Department officials have promised to make these changes. We have to make sure they follow through.
This is a sensitive topic for many residents. For example, two dozen residents who, after a dog was put down after its first bite earlier this month, filled a city town hall weeks later wearing custom T-shirts bearing a #JusticeForJacque hashtag alongside a photo of the dog. Some residents even purchased digital billboard ads with the same imagery that, as of Tuesday, are on display around the city
We understand, too, that animal control is a hard job, as some of the residents in the town hall said as well. The department receives hundreds of calls every week that takes them all over the county, all the while balancing calls from city limits.
It is tougher when you are trying to also change how the department operates.
In March, Chief Animal Control Officer Jose Flores said the department had begun exploring available enforcement measures not often used by previous chiefs, including pursuing civil proceedings for dangerous dog hearings and serious bodily injuries.
Flores said these actions were the reaction to a stray and loose dog problem that many in Victoria have said is an issue. Those actions, coupled with an increase in citations by the department, have seen some positive results.
However, when you compare two high-profile bite cases in recent months, there have been mixed results outcomes.
In January, a municipal judge — the same one who presided over the Jacque case — ordered a male golden retriever named Rocky destroyed after the dog attacked a little girl the month before. However, Rocky had been reported running loose at least nine times.
Rocky never broke the skin in any of his bites, but the risk was still there. Many of the residents in the area said Rocky had terrorized the community for more than two years.
One has to wonder why it took more than two years to reach a just outcome with Rocky while Jacque was euthanized immediately after the dog’s first bite.
The department walks a thin tightrope trying to improve its relationship with the community while simultaneously exploring enforcement measures used infrequently by the department’s previous leadership.
In the wake of Jacque’s dilemma, Flores said he and his staff would review internal policies that may have led to the incident. Changed immediately after the Jacque incident, the animal control officer will no longer accept any evidence on behalf of anyone involved in the incident — asking instead that the interested party file that evidence with the appropriate court.
That is a start, but much more needs to be done.
The community-led outcry in the #JusticeForJacque movement this month was a teaching moment for animal control. The public needs to make sure the changes are made and followed as promised.
