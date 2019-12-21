A mound of paperwork is not the same as a clear, insightful and objective examination of a multimillion-dollar project. In fact, it’s just the opposite.
Victoria County commissioners have finally released a report, almost a year in the making, about how they spent more than $4 million of taxpayer money to recover from Hurricane Harvey. Most of that money, whether paid directly by the county or through its insurance provider, went to one out-of-state company, Virtus Group, now known as Commercial Restoration.
County Judge Ben Zeller and three of the four commissioners think the report settles the complicated controversy. Highly respected business leaders; the sheriff; and the fourth commissioner, Gary Burns, contend it’s merely a starting point.
To truly make sense of the mound of mess, the county’s critics are rightly calling for an independent forensic audit. Commissioner Kevin Janak’s report, however, calls only for the county’s outside auditing firm to review Virtus work as part of its annual process.
The report’s other four recommendations make sense on the surface, but that can be determined only if an independent review team goes much deeper. The public needs to know why the county selected Virtus and then had the company handle both the remediation and recovery work; why commissioners exempted themselves from state bidding laws even after the emergency phase of recovery had ended; why there was no scope of work for the project; why the county lacks full documentation from when Harvey hit Aug. 25, 2017, until March 2019; why the top county official leading the project until March 2019 retired amid controversy; why the county auditor was told to rubber-stamp the project by that same top official; why the previous auditor retired abruptly without talking to anyone; why Virtus has been so strangely slow to respond to the county’s questions; whether the county paid for work not done; and more.
Burns and the business leaders insist these questions have to be answered for the county to move forward. Instead, Zeller, Janak and Commissioner Clint Ives belittled those asking questions, which is a shocking stance to take, given that the alarm is being sounded by people with much better knowledge of the construction business than the commissioners have, including Dennis Patillo, Victoria businessman and former Houston developer; Trey Ruschhaupt, Victoria Airport Commission chairman and Victoria Electric Cooperative board member; and John Clegg, owner of Clegg Services, which routinely handles local, state and federal government work.
These are good people with standing and knowledge. They deserve the public’s thanks for being willing to suffer the slings and arrows of the county commissioners for speaking out. Few people are willing to expose themselves to this personal and professional risk.
Yet, Zeller attacked Clegg for daring to speak out at Monday’s meeting, saying of second-guessing the commissioners two years later, “That’s an easy role to play.”
In fact, it’s a painful role to play, as all know who have ever hesitated to speak their mind on a matter of public importance.
To his credit, Clegg didn’t back down and said of not speaking out sooner, “All this work was being controlled by a handful of people. The public didn’t know about this.”
Clegg went on to sum up the county’s supposedly final report this way: “It was a lot of money spent hastily with no documentation, no work orders, no final inspections. There’s nothing in here. This is mostly just the adjuster’s assessment of damages. This doesn’t tell us anything. It’s severely lacking.”
A fresh voice also rose to speak Monday. Rick Collie, who retired recently as Citizens Medical Center’s director of building services, told the commissioners they had lost the public’s trust. The only way to regain that would be through an audit performed by people who don’t work for the county, he said.
The report’s recommendation of the auditing firm the county already uses annually does not fit that description. Anyone in business also knows a standard surface-level audit won’t sufficiently analyze this mess.
The commissioners have tried their best to delay release of this report, hoping Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor leaves office to become the next marshal of the U.S. Southern District of Texas before moving forward on his review of Harvey spending. He forced their hand by sending a letter in November demanding information. That propelled the release of this report in December.
The sheriff has chosen not to comment since then, but his office’s investigation is ongoing.
Except for Burns, the commissioners are working furiously to make the issue just go away. They are trying to wear down their critics through delay, spin and accusations.
Should Victoria County form a forensic task force to investigate the spending of Hurricane Harvey recovery money?
Politicians have a bully pulpit if they choose to misuse their meetings to make it difficult for the public to speak out. Zeller, Janak and Ives tried to use that to their full advantage Monday.
The third commissioner, Danny Garcia, remained mostly silent, as he has throughout the controversy. It’s time he and others speak up in favor of a forensic audit. If the commissioners are so certain they did nothing wrong, they should welcome it.
