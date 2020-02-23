Victoria County Democratic sample ballot
Federal
President
- Michael Bennet (dropped out)
- Joseph R. Biden
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- Cory Booker (dropped out)
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro (dropped out)
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- John K. Delaney (dropped out)
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick (dropped out)
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Robby Wells
- Marianne Williamson (dropped out)
- Andrew Yang (dropped out)
U.S. Senate
- Chris Bell
- Michael Cooper
- Amanda K. Edwards
- Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
- Annie “Mamá” Garcia
- Victor Hugo Harris
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Sema Hernandez
- D. R. Hunter
- Adrian Ocegueda
- Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez
- Royce West
U.S. House District 27
- Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente
- Charlie Jackson
State
Railroad Commissioner
- Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
- Chrysta Castañeda
- Kelly Stone
- Mark Watson
Supreme Court of Texas Place 6
- Kathy Cheng
- Larry Praeger
Supreme Court of Texas Place 7
- Brandy Voss
- Staci Williams
Supreme Court of Texas Place 8
- Peter Kelly
- Gisela D. Triana
Supreme Court of Texas Chief Justice
- Amy Clark Meachum
- Jerry Zimmerer
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
- William Pieratt Demond
- Elizabeth Davis Frizell
- Dan Wood
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
- Tina Clinton
- Steven Miears
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
- Brandon Birmingham
Texas Senate District 18
- Michael Antalan
County County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Jane Bernal
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1
- Danny Garcia, Incumbent
Constable, Precinct No. 1
- Jeff Meyer
- Scott Townsend
County Chair
- Patricia Tally
Ballot Propositions
Proposition 1
Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality health care, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs and guarantees access to reproductive health care?
Yes or No
Proposition 2
Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-K to 12th grade and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Yes or No
Proposition 3
Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Yes or No
Proposition 4
Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Yes or No
Proposition 5
Right to Dignity and Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Yes or No
Proposition 6
Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence – gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault – so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Yes or No
Proposition 7
Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Yes or No
Proposition 8
Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote-by-mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday – free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Yes or No
Proposition 9
Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Yes or No
Proposition 10
Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Yes or No
Proposition 11
Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
Yes or No
