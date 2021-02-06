Signing up for a life-saving vaccine shouldn’t be like fighting through the chaos and crowds of Black Friday.
And yet that was how one Victoria County resident recently described the enrollment process for a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.
In order to get a vaccine, residents are required to sign up by either calling a telephone hotline or enrolling online. Residents so far have described both sign-up options as chaotic, confusing, inefficient and deeply frustrating.
With possibly thousands of residents seeking vaccines through a first-come, first-serve centralized telephone signup process, getting a shot that way may feel more like calling into a radio station for a narrow chance to win concert tickets. During this week’s signup, the vaccine spots allocated for the telephone hotline were filled in 6 seconds.
Yes, that’s right — 6 seconds. For reference, a yellow light at an intersection lasts 4.2 seconds.
For many of our elderly residents, navigating the online sign up has been even trickier. After all, it’s no surprise that many older adults need help, and many are relying on children and grandchildren to help them get through.
Although there are obviously issues to work through, it’s important to know that local health officials have been put into an immensely difficult position.
Early on, state officials opened vaccination eligibility to a wider population before many health care workers had received their doses, which complicated the process.
Local vaccine providers have also faced logistical troubles because they are often informed of the number of doses they will receive only a few days beforehand.
Finally, demand far, far outweighs the supply at this point for obvious reasons.
For many of our older and most medically at-risk residents, getting the vaccine means a reprieve from the fear of potentially serious sickness or even death.
People between the ages of 75 and 84 are 220 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than a person between the ages of 18 and 29, according to the Center for Disease Control.
For those older than 85, that rate increases to 630 times.
That’s important because those who are most at risk from the disease are also those who have the most trouble getting vaccines.
It’s true that the vaccine is so far only available to those older than 65 and younger people with severe medical conditions, on top of those working in the public health and safety fields.
But a person’s likelihood to get vaccinated should not be contingent on their ability use a computer. And it should not be so chaotic that mere seconds can make all the difference.
To their credit, county public health officials so far have made improvements to the vaccine sign up process.
After a registration website for one of the first clinics crashed and figuratively burned, they installed a new website, which did stand its ground under the enormous demand for the shots.
They also moved more operators to their telephone hotline. Additionally, city and county public health officials are teaming up to best tackle the ongoing problem.
Despite these changes, there is still much more that can be improved. That fact is abundantly clear in the copious feedback the Victoria Advocate has received from residents who have remained frustrated with the process.
Some residents have said they would prefer signing up for a waitlist and waiting for a phone call to inform them they are cleared for vaccination.
Counties elsewhere in Texas have used such a model.
We might also consider relying more on the telephone hotlines, but doing so could require more staff and money.
Whatever solutions we do pursue, it’s important that the process be easy, straightforward and equitable.
We need a system that will not further frustrate those who have already suffered through the fear of infection and its potentially terrifying medical complications on top of the myriad other worries and miseries of the pandemic.
Like the rest of the nation, people here have already suffered enough.
