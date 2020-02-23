Victoria County Republican sample ballot

Federal

President

  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
  • Zoltan G. Istvan
  • Matthew John Matern
  • Bob Ely
  • Donald J. Trump, Incumbent
  • Joe Walsh
  • Bill Weld

U.S. Senate

  • Virgil Bierschwale
  • John Anthony Castro
  • John Cornyn, Incumbent
  • Dwayne Stovall
  • Mark Yancey

U.S. House District 27

  • Michael Cloud, Incumbent

State

Railroad Commissioner

  • Ryan Sitton, Incumbent
  • James “Jim” Wright

Supreme Court of Texas Place 6

  • Jane Bland, Incumbent

Supreme Court of Texas Place 7

  • Jeff Boyd, Incumbent

Supreme Court of Texas Place 8

  • Brett Busby, Incumbent

Supreme Court of Texas Chief Justice

  • Nathan Hecht, Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3

  • Gina Parker
  • Bert Richardson, Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4

  • Kevin Patrick Yeary, Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9

  • David Newell, Incumbent

Texas Senate District 18

  • Lois W. Kolkhorst, Incumbent

Texas House District 30

  • Vanessa Hicks-Callaway
  • Geanie W. Morrison, Incumbent

County

Sheriff

  • Justin Marr
  • Melissa Rendon-Wasicek
  • Dale Fowler
  • Philip Dennis

County Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Ashley Hernandez
  • Richard “Richie” Williams
  • Gracie Sosa Mendoza
  • David Hagan

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1

  • Kenneth Wells

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3

  • James Kurth
  • Gary Burns, Incumbent
  • James W. Soderholtz

Constable, Precinct No. 1

  • Vicente Flores, Jr.

Constable, Precinct No. 2

  • James Calaway, Incumbent
  • Michael Parkinson
  • Alton Johnston

Constable, Precinct No. 3

  • Kenneth Easley, Jr., Incumbent

Constable, Precinct No. 4

  • Harbour Holliday
  • Aaron J. Burleson, Incumbent

County Chair

  • Bill Pozzi, Incumbent

Ballot Propositions

Proposition 1

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Yes or No

Proposition 2

Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Yes or No

Proposition 3

Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Yes or No

Proposition 4

Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Yes or No

Proposition 5

Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s health care decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception and sex education.

Yes or No

Proposition 6

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Yes or No

Proposition 7

Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.

Yes or No

Proposition 8

Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

Yes or No

Proposition 9

Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Yes or No

Proposition 10

Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

Yes or No

Proposition 11

There is no Proposition 11.

