The Victoria Symphony Society presented the Victoria Duck Safari fundraiser last Saturday. In the process, the society helped 26 other nonprofit organizations and united the community.
To help build momentum, a giant, inflatable, yellow duck graced the parking lot of Toyota of Victoria, a duck mascot interacted with people around town and promotional signs dotted yards in preparation for the event.
A website allowed donors to adopt their ducks through the organization to which they wanted to make a donation, and then tracked the number of ducks adopted by each organization throughout the fundraiser. Each organization set adoption goals, and some of those goals were met or surpassed, while others were unmet. Some of the goals were more aggressive than others, though.
Some sold more than others. Some organizations spent the six weeks engaged and constantly promoting.
Overall, the society met its goal of 16,000 duck adoptions, and the symphony paid out $12,621 to the other 26 participating nonprofit organizations.
“We looked at this as an opportunity to lift everyone up during the financial hardships and limitations on fundraising (during the pandemic),” said Teri Murray, president of the board of directors for the Victoria Symphony Society. “This spurred the idea to include them. We enjoyed the collaboration, and we want that to continue.”
Anywhere from 150 to 200 people came and went from the inaugural Victoria Duck Safari at Pebble Beach in Riverside Park. Food trucks, music and booths hosted by both event sponsors and nonprofits taking part in the fundraiser kept the attendees entertained before the big race. Some booths simply offered information about their organizations while others offered activities for children.
Sister Rebecca Janacek, executive director of Promise Pointe, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing permanent affordable housing and a supportive community for the chronically homeless in Victoria and the Crossroads region, said the money raised, about $400, will go toward operating costs, which they have the hardest time fulfilling. Janacek said they entered the event more for promotion than raising funds.
“We wanted to be seen out there to remind people that we exist,” Janacek said. “We had our booth out there with brochures and talked to people. It was a nice relaxing afternoon. One of our residents joined me. She was interested in letting people know where she is and what Promise Pointe is like.”
Liz Tise, executive director of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, said the $1,569 they made from duck adoptions will go to the operations account to help keep the doors open at the museum.
“It will help us keep moving forward,” Tise said. “It was nice to see a lot of nonprofits come together to help each other. The collaboration effort was pretty cool to see.”
The rubber ducks were dumped in the Guadalupe River at 2 p.m. and the first duck crossed the finish line about 17 or 18 minutes later, Murray said. The buyers of the first 10 ducks to finish the race received prizes.
Murray looks forward to growing the event into an annual festival when the pandemic is no longer a concern.
“This year, we were not able to do a lot of things we wanted to do throughout duck season in terms of promoting the event and race day because of COVID restrictions. We had to be cautious,” Murray said. “We know there is a lot of potential to grow the event into quite a festival when we are not having to be as concerned about COVID. We hope to continue to bring in more nonprofits in the future.”
The collaboration between the nonprofits and the community is a good sign that we are still a strong community, even if we have been slowed some by the pandemic. As the symphony and other groups continue their work in the community it is good to know they have support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.