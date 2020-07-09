If you’ve driven by the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot on a recent Saturday, you undoubtedly witnessed a bustling scene. The Victoria Farmers’ Market has seen an increase in business since the pandemic hit because of the perceived safety of the outdoor setting and the shortages of produce and meats at grocery stores.
“We have really been fortunate. In the early days when grocery stores ran out of meat and produce, we started seeing huge crowds,” said Meridith Byrd, market manager. “We have a lot of new customers and old customers alike, and those crowds have stayed with us.”
Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12 to 15 vendors set up shop in the public health center parking lot. They sell locally grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and meats including chicken, beef, pork, turkey and lamb. They also sell local honey, locally made wines, an assortment of pickled foods, salsas, homemade seasoning mixes, sauces and baked goods.
The market has experienced strong spring and summer seasons, while many new customers have found another outlet for groceries.
“The pandemic made people seek out locally available food vendors and sales have been through the roof,” Byrd said. “We are not thankful for COVID-19. It’s not anything we would wish on anybody, but we are really fortunate that the community has come out and supported us throughout this.”
The small group of Crossroads businesses that make up the market must be located within 100 miles of Victoria, but most of them are within 30 to 40 miles, Byrd said.
“These are friends and neighbors who are growing vegetables and raising animals for food, making pickles and baking cakes and cookies,” she said. “I feel it’s important to support local, small farms.”
The meats and eggs do not come from large producers where the animals are kept in tight, unhealthy quarters.
“These farmers raise their animals with an eye on nutrition and the health of the animal, the meat and the land so they can keep doing this,” she said. “They focus on sustainability – what’s best for the animal and the customer.”
Gary Henneke, owner of Henneke Farms in Arneckeville, has sold three times more of his products since the pandemic started. He sells fresh, frozen cuts of beef, pork and chicken as well as turkey in the fall. His wife provides canned goods including pickles, pickled okra and garlic, jellies, salsas and sweet breads like banana nut and zucchini. They also sell eggs.
“I like to promote local products. The customer gets a better product and it helps the local economy,” Henneke said. “I wish other people in the area would come to the market and see what it’s like. Some people would be surprised about what we do have.”
Sales for Dominique and Curtis Stange, owners of Stange Homestead, have increased by 50 % since the pandemic started. They sell canned goods including jams, jellies, sauces, relish, pickles, and pickled okra, beets, and green beans. They also sell seasonal produce and meats including chicken, turkey and rabbit.
“When people did not want to go to the store to get vegetables and eggs, they started coming to market,” Dominique Stange said. “They know the way we do things at the market makes it the safest place to come get groceries.”
All of the vendors are supplied with disinfectant wipes, and a hand-washing station is set up in the middle of the market. Masks are required for those within 6 feet of each other.
The money spent at the market stays in the community, which is good for the health of the local economy.
“When businesses were being forced to shut down, we went to great lengths of make sure we were allowed to stay open under the food and agriculture designation,” Byrd said.
The Victoria Advocate applauds the market’s efforts to remain open and sees the market as a bright spot in this difficult pandemic. It’s a win-win for the local farmers and the market’s customers.
