Five developers are vying for precious state tax credits to build affordable housing for senior citizens in Victoria.
The interest in building housing for senior residents is encouraging because senior residents need to have safe affordable homes so they do remain active contributing members of the community.
The competition is stiff for the funding but if one of those projects is approved it would help add to the already growing list of affordable housing projects in the works in Victoria.
Two weeks ago, the Victoria City Council gave its support to four proposed projects. A fifth one is expected to go before the council on Tuesday.
The word “if” is the big factor going into the annual application cycle where Victoria has been an underdog in the scoring process.
Victoria hasn’t received funding through the 9% tax credit program offered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs since 2007. Most of the time the funding goes to larger cities, such as Corpus Christi.
But this year, Victoria officials are hopeful a change in the rating guidelines, which City Manager Jesús Garza and Assistant City Manager Mike Eitenne helped bring about, will put Victoria on a more equal scoring field with the larger cities.
Prior to this year, scoring of the applications was weighted heavily on two parts of the application – being in a city of at least 100,000 population and the project being within one mile of an employment hub. Victoria didn’t qualify in either of those areas so it would lose valuable points in the score.
This year the criteria has changed to allow the project to be within two to four miles of an employment hub.
The change is still a long shot, but city officials are hopeful that change will help the applications with Victoria score better and still be the hunt for funding by the time the grading is completed.
The competition is so fierce because developers know the state tax credit program, which can fund up to 70% of the project costs, is the most cost effective way they have to build affordable housing and still make money on their work.
The increased interest in Victoria for the senior projects can be attributed to city’s renewal of the Housing Finance Corporation that helps provide bonds to finance affordable housing. Two affordable housing projects funded through the non-competitive 4% tax credit program are in the works — Enchanted Gardens and the Odem Street apartments.
Funding for affordable senior living is important as Victoria continues to grow, senior citizens will continue to need affordable places to live.
Rent in the proposed affordable living housing can range from $300 to $1,000 a month depending on the size of the home.
Victoria has many amenities to offer older residents who want to continue to live here or to move here, but affordable housing is necessary.
Victoria is the medical hub for the region offering two full-service hospitals, numerous medical specialists and rehabilitation facilities.
Victoria College offers its Lifetime of Learning program that offers a wide assortment of classes and activities to keep residents engaged and productive.
Numerous churches and social organizations offer programs geared for seniors to keep them involved.
Businesses employ senior citizens who research shows make reliable steady employees.
To keep these activities growing, senior residents need safe affordable homes.
With the city’s renewed drive to get affordable housing built for people of all ages, the increased interest in building for seniors is a sign that developers understand how important that is to seniors, their families and the community.
We are hopeful that message comes across in the scoring of the applications.
