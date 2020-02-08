The Victoria school board is protecting the public’s assets by filing a lawsuit against its insurance carrier for underpayment of Hurricane Harvey damages.
A lawsuit is never desired, but the school district had no other choice but to go after the $22 million owed by its carrier, Property Casualty Alliance of Texas. All Victorians who lived through Harvey know the district sustained more than $3.5 million in damages, which is the amount the insurance company has paid the district.
Moreover, the insurance company never sent an independent adjuster to Victoria to assess the damage after the storm, raising the question of whether its plan was to fool the school district into accepting the underpayment without question.
Fortunately, district officials began scrutinizing the insurance company about a year after Harvey hit and started trying to hold it accountable. Nearby Refugio County has taken much the same approach, also suing its insurance company, the Texas Association of Counties.
Closer to home, Victoria County, which has the same insurance company as Refugio, has been scrutinized for its handling of Harvey recovery money. Unfortunately, Victoria County commissioners rejected Monday a call for a forensic audit that would protect the public’s interests. They did at least approve a financial audit, which is a step in the right direction.
Down the highway in Bloomington, a Victoria Advocate investigation revealed that the smaller school district lacks documentation for an estimated $11 million in Harvey losses. Without records, the school district has no way of assuring its taxpayers they were properly compensated.
With at least four Crossroads public entities experiencing significant problems with Harvey recovery money, it’s clear the issue needs deeper examination. At the very least, state Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, need to call for an interim legislative study of disaster spending and insurance practices.
In light of so many problems in the Victoria area alone, how can the public be confident their communities will be made whole after Harvey? And what changes are needed to better prepare the state for the next disaster that will inevitably come?
In the meantime, the Victoria school district has no other recourse than to go to court. Alas, this is a long, complicated and costly process that usually falls short of achieving justice.
Lawmakers need to look for ways to better hold elected officials accountable and to ensure insurance companies operate responsibly. Harvey’s havoc exposed serious flaws in the current system. Legislators need to get a fuller understanding of all that went wrong. An interim legislative study is a smart way to do that.
At the same time, local officials must do their jobs better, of course. If they’re unwilling to take essential steps such as a forensic audit after problems are revealed, then voters need to replace them before the next disaster strikes.
Mistakes are unavoidable after a disaster, but refusing to learn is unforgivable.
