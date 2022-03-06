Victoria County is a special place.
It’s a place where the people know the value of hard work.
On weekends, people mend ranch fences, sew clothes and stitch quilts. They fix broken vehicles, and they study when they could be relaxing.
It’s a place of incredible beauty. Outside city limits, there are golden fields filled with crops, picturesque homesteads, brush filled with wild game and livestock of all breeds and colors.
And it’s a place that’s perfect to put roots down and raise a family. And as they mature, kids in Victoria County are given the opportunity to participate in a tradition that’s tried and true, the Victoria Livestock Show.
This February, Victoria County kids and their proud parents once again showed up in mass for the livestock show.
It’s a proud tradition that’s lasted for over 75 years. And it’s a tradition that’s continued for a few important reasons.
Talk to any of the adults, whether they be parents, judges or volunteers at the livestock show, and chances are they once showed an animal years and years ago.
These adults keep coming back because they know firsthand just how positive an experience the show can be for our kids.
Raising animals teaches hard work. Kids get up early every morning like clockwork to feed and water animals. They painstakingly care for their projects, cleaning up poop, brushing coats, tracking diets and much much more.
Although most competitors will eagerly say working on their livestock show projects is a ton of fun, they also have a powerful, real-life incentive for working hard.
A well raised animal can fetch a good price, putting cash into kids’ pockets so they can turn around and raise even more animals. Sounds a lot like adulthood, doesn’t it?
And the kids who participate are learning those lessons. Just take a look at some of the fine young people showcased in this year’s livestock show section printed by the Victoria Advocate.
Layton Depine raised a Maine Anjou Shorthorn cross named Blue Duck for this year’s show. He is a 4-H ambassador with dreams of becoming a livestock veterinarian one day. On top of school and raising animals, he also manages to find time for a several-hundred-hour Texas A&M AgriLife vet assistance program.
Violet Boeing, 9, just started showing broilers. She and her family battled to keep their 50 or more chicks warm with an array of heat lamps.
And twins Clayton and Colten Perry built specially designed food troughs two years in a row for the show. Last year, they won reserve grand champion for their project.
These young people and many more represent our future. And by participating in the Victoria Livestock Show, they are prepared to be the next generation of fine, upstanding adults in our community.
For all the emphasis on the animals at the show, the real treasure is the kids who raise those animals.
Those young people are this community’s most valuable resource. And we have plenty of reasons to be proud of them.
