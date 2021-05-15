Local government is a two-way street between constituents and council members, and in Victoria, both lanes are moving.
This year, residents along Victoria’s Crestwood Drive have had a lot to say about a municipal project that repaired the aging roadway.
Residents welcomed the much needed repairs that came after many months of enduring the drive’s previously cracked and cratered asphalt. But those repairs, which reduced the drive from four lanes to three, also came with some unwanted and unintended consequences.
After the repairs were made, residents began complaining in April that street parking had been reduced, speeding was being encouraged and traffic was moving dangerously close to sidewalks.
Ideally, those issues should have been raised long before construction crews actually got to work.
Yes, Crestwood Drive residents could have attended a public city council meeting years earlier when city staff presented the project to council members. And, yes, city officials could have done more to communicate with residents about the then proposed changes and any unforeseen consequences.
Compromise is a big part of the local government process. Residents and their elected officials must find solutions to complex problems in which there can be several, sometimes conflicting, interests involved.
On Thursday, city leaders demonstrated their dedication to finding such solutions when they presented a proposal that could solve some of the pedestrian, speeding and parking problems. City officials gave that proposal after discussing the matter in person with residents at a meeting held in the neighborhood. City officials also entered into a lengthy discussion with the residents about potential solutions.
The communication that made that compromise a possibility is essential for success, said Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne, who, along with City Manager Jesús Garza, were not employed by the city when the Crestwood Drive project was proposed.
That’s why city officials decided to meet the residents on their own turf in late April. Residents’ opinions are essential, Etienne said, in part because of their proximity to the project at hand.
“They are experiencing it everyday,” Etienne said, adding, “They have greater knowledge than we do.”
City staff took that approach when communicating with residents about proposed changes on North Ben Wilson Street near the University of Houston-Victoria, Etienne said. After talking with residents about the project, city officials learned drainage was a major concern.
It’s inherently a good thing for residents to participate in local government decisions and discussions because that means the city’s government is reflecting the wishes of more people. That’s just Democracy 101.
We applaud Victoria’s city government for their dedication to the democratic process. We also applaud their commitment to hearing out residents’ concerns and meeting them at a time and place that works for them.
It’s still unclear how many lanes Crestwood Drive will have in the future, as City Council members will be required to approve a proposal presented to residents on Thursday.
But one thing is for sure, communication is moving in both directions between residents and their city officials.
And that’s a good thing.
