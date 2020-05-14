In recent weeks, we have learned of at least two native Victoria doctors working on the front lines in New York City, the area hardest hit by coronavirus.
Jonathan Whitehouse, 35, is an internal medicine doctor working the night shift at Bellevue Hospital, the flagship public hospital in New York City. He troubleshoots clinical issues for patients being cared for by medical teams. He works as a liaison between internal medicine and ICU for patients who need escalated care.
“Among the general inhabitants of the city is the feeling that everyone who lives in the city is in this together, a feeling that the city will somehow overcome this. It’s just unclear how,” Whitehouse said in an email. “New York without the bustle is weird. Most people have taken the quarantine very seriously, so the city feels very different. The mood is tense and kind of sad and apprehensive about what comes next. At the same time, there are sparks of solidarity and joy. At 7 p.m. every evening, people cheer from their balconies and windows. Initially a tribute to health care workers, now it seems as much a tribute to the resilience of the city.”
Kristin Rojas, 32, is a breast cancer surgeon working 12- to 13-hour shifts Friday through Sunday in a COVID-19 ICU set up at Maimonides Medical Center in the southern end of Brooklyn.
Whitehouse and Rojas as well as countless others suit up in their personal protective equipment and selflessly care for extremely sick patients with COVID-19 while understanding the risks for themselves. They are heroes.
Whitehouse and Rojas come from medical families in Victoria. Both have doctors for fathers and nurses for mothers – Terry and Susan Whitehouse, and Peter and Julie Rojas.
“I was inspired to become a doctor because I come from a medical family,” Rojas said. “I became a breast cancer surgeon because I like taking care of patients with cancer. I love being a surgeon … and nothing about this pandemic has made me question wanting to be a doctor. If anything, COVID-19 reinforces that this is the right career. I’m taking care of really sick people, people not usually this sick. It’s an important job, and I’m happy to help.”
The Victoria Advocate salutes these young doctors and their parents who inspired them. All of those who show up every day to care for COVID-19 patients are heroes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.