You might make mistakes when rushing.
But it’s no mistake to do our best to help small businesses, the backbone of our community.
Four Victoria’s City Council members made a huge mistake at their last meeting when they voted against a program that would have provided about $700,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. These unprecedented times require strong and smart leadership.
Mayor Rawley McCoy and city manager Jesùs Garza need support to lead the Victoria out of the economic doldrums the city was in even before the pandemic hit. McCoy, longtime owner of a successful local business, was elected last year with a clear mandate for his platform focused on economic development.
With the unanimous support of the City Council, Garza came to office at the same time to bring new ideas and energy. From the outset, his clearly and well-stated focus was on enhancing the city’s role in leading economic development.
A year later, we are faced with the worst economic calamity in generations. This is the time for the very best thinking about how Victorians can help each other.
As the pandemic’s effects became clear, Garza immediately looked around Texas and the country for best practices to help Victoria recover. He found LiftFund, a Texas-based nonprofit focused on helping small businesses.
The nonprofit has a proven track record in other cities that promote economic development, including Corpus Christi, El Paso and San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott also chose LiftFund for a $50 million statewide loan program with Goldman Sachs. The nonprofit also helped in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey.
Victoria cannot afford to sit back and hope the state and national governments provide relief. We must seize every opportunity we can to jump-start our local businesses as the country tries to re-open.
The city has invested in itself in various ways over the years. For example, Victoria spent millions about 20 years ago building the Lone Tree Industrial Park. Although some criticized the investment when the park sat empty, the spot is now home to Caterpillar’s manufacturing plant and to the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
The support for the LiftFund program would come from sales tax dollars targeted specifically for economic development. What could be a better fit than helping small businesses now? This relatively small investment would create a revolving Dream Makers Fund that could make a difference for years to come. As businesses repay the loans, the money could go back out to help others.
LiftFund exists by making smart loans and recouping its investment. As a nonprofit, it also has the benefit of being able to collect tax-deductible donations and grants for support. Finally, it has the know-how and proven track record of helping communities, primarily after disasters.
Victoria has spent recent years in an economic funk. Caterpillar’s arrival in 2010 came immediately after the community had invested in itself by passing a school bond proposal in 2007 to build two new high schools, an aquatics center and a fine arts center.
Previous city councils squandered that momentum by being against almost any new idea. A letter to the editor last week signed by eight prominent community leaders put it bluntly but accurately: “Our concern is that some of our elected officials do not recognize or sufficiently support our desire to maintain and grow our business community. We believe that this decision is a continuation of past public policy that has retarded Victoria’s growth for the past 10 years.”
Victoria is at a critical crossroads and cannot afford to keep going down the wrong path. The City Council must immediately reverse its decision about LiftFund and get behind McCoy and Garza’s leadership.
Sometimes, it’s a colossally bigger mistake to do nothing when the clear need is to rush to help.
