Pfc. Adelaido Mata Solis is finally home. And though he returned to Texas 71 years after his death, likely of malnutrition in a North Korean prisoner of war camp, Solis arrived to a hero's welcome in Victoria on Tuesday.

Police, deputies and other first responders, along with the Patriot Guard motorcycle organization, escorted Solis on his return. Family members, including his younger sister, now 84, and her son, Solis' nephew, tearfully welcomed him.

Victoria should take a collective moment to consider the importance of the events of this week. A fallen hero returned home, in time for his family to welcome him. The community, from the first responders to veterans organizations and everyday people, paused on Tuesday to welcome one of our own.

We, like so many members of the Crossroads community, salute Solis and his family, which on Tuesday include sister Mary S. Cantu, 84, of Bloomington, who was 11 when her older brother went to war; and her son Lee Cantu. We praise the fallen soldier for his bravery and service those many years ago, and we thank his family for their endurance during and after his capture.

Solis was just 19 when his unit defended the 38th Parallel from China-backed North Korean soldiers. The young man was captured and spent months as a prisoner. If you've ever seen the movie or TV series "M*A*S*H," you know the Korean War was dark and brutal and, often, man-against-man. There was no comedy in the trenches, though it was portrayed otherwise in the poignant film and series.

Adelaido Solis was likely starved until his death by malnutrition on April 30, 1951. He will be buried on Saturday in San Jose Cemetery near Bloomington. He served with Company B, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division and was taken prisoner Dec. 1, 1950, some five months before he perished at a POW camp called Pyoktong.

His remains were located in late 2019 and identified earlier this year, enabling his return on Tuesday.

Solis' return gives resolution to Mary Cantu, who never saw her brother again after we went to war. His welcome home was swift and strong. Our community rallied around Pfc. Adelaido Mata Solis and his family. Maybe this moment gives us all an idea of the brutality of the Korean War and others since and opens the door to thank veterans of that conflict and those that followed.

It's one of those times when we could all come together for a common good.