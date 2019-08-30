Victoria Rotary awards Linemen for Little Ones $15,000

Earlier this year, Lineman for Little Ones organized the auction for the 2019 Jack Whitmire Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot. They also volunteered their time to work the event in many areas outside of just the auction.
For their exceptional contributions, the Victoria Rotary Foundation recently awarded a $15,000 check to Lineman for Little Ones.
Linemen for Little Ones is a community service project that was founded in 2014 by the employees of Victoria Electric Cooperative.
Between 2014 and 2019, this project has donated more than $52,000 and many volunteer hours to local nonprofit organizations that benefit children.
Each year, the Victoria Rotary Club hosts the event, which takes place at the Beck Ranch.
The weekend includes a dinner with a youth safety training, live auction and calcutta Saturday as well as an opportunity for sporting clay shoot hobbyists to compete for trophies and bragging rights Sunday.
