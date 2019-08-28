Editor, the Advocate:
Do you love babies? Stupid question. Everyone loves babies. So smooth, so cute, so innocent. Well, not everyone! Planned Parenthood and associates have killed 62 million little Americans.
But we in Victoria County have always been very pro-life. Planned Parenthood tried to establish an office in Victoria once. They saw all the people carrying candles in the “Candlelight March for Life” and canceled.
The Crisis Pregnancy Center is in Victoria and has been saving babies for many years. It is run by dedicated volunteers. Then there are the five Catholic Churches, each with signs out front saying that they will help any mother. The Gabriel Project has volunteer “angels” that go wherever there are babies to help mothers with any necessities they may need.
The point of all this is that a county in North Carolina has declared itself a “sanctuary city” for babies. Victoria City Council also needs to pass a resolution declaring Victoria a “sanctuary city for unborn babies.”
If this leads to saving many babies, wonderful! But if only one child is saved, that will be gloriously marvelous.
Wm. Paul Tasin, Victoria
