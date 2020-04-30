While Cannes and Sundance might come to mind when one thinks about film festivals, smaller, more intimate festivals are hosted in towns around the world – including Victoria.
The Victoria TX Indie Film Fest, which has been around for almost a decade, adds another layer to the rich arts scene in Victoria.
“The biggest benefit for Victoria is the cultivation of culture and an appreciation for indie films, helping to broaden the vision of what art is in Victoria … and building a community of artists,” said Anthony Pedone, film festival founder and filmmaker, in a previous article.
For a $50 wristband, Crossroads residents can choose from any of the 85 movies as well as panel presentations over the course of the four-day festival coming up in the fall. The May festival was postponed because of COVID-19. The new date is yet to be determined. Taking in as many indie films as possible truly is a unique and rewarding way to spend a weekend and support art that complements our area.
It’s not a bad deal considering what it would cost to see one show at Cinemark; and furthermore, most of the movies would not be available to residents on the big screen otherwise. Individual film tickets are $10 each and passes that include the movies, panels, parties and concerts are $100 each.
“We really focus on bringing great programming to the community, and linking filmmakers together with one another,” Pedone said.
One of the prizes at the film festival awards use of half a million dollars worth of film equipment for a future project.
Several filmmakers who premiered movies at the Victoria festival have gone on to screen other films made with Victoria’s film gear at some of the largest festivals in the world. Kenny Riches used the film gear in 2014 to shoot “The Strongest Man,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Fest in 2015. Xi Mangus used the equipment to shoot “Sanzaru,” which premiered at the Slamdance Film Fest in 2020. Most recently, Jonathan and Michael Cuartas used the gear to shoot “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To,” and the film is nominated for multiple awards at this year’s Tribeca Film Fest, Pedone said.
“It is a unique chance to attract filmmakers back to Victoria to shoot their films, or for us to work with the best new filmmakers in indie film,” he said.
Robert Hewitt Jr. initially donated the gear to Film Exchange in 2013 so Pedone could pursue his craft and teach Victoria children about making films. Pedone has since offered Young Filmmakers Institutes every summer that teach area children the filmmaking process from inception to completion.
The Victoria Advocate encourages residents of the Crossroads to take advantage of the film festival for an entertaining weekend that broadens views and supports indie filmmakers.
