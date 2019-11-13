Mikayla Roell, a senior at Texas A&M Corpus Christi was named to the dean's list for the 2018-19 fall/spring semesters. She also was inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success and LAMBDA PI ETA National Communication Honor Society. She is a former 2016 Victoria West graduate majoring in the media arts. She is the daughter of Robert and Sharon Roell, of Victoria.
