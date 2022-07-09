How to help

Free Clothes Ministry, 1004 S. Navarro St. in Victoria, is looking for a new home in Victoria's Southside, but the ministry also needs donations of clothing and money to continue.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Prosperity Bank, 101 S. Main St., Victoria, TX 77901, attention Free Clothes Ministry.

To contact Wilma Edwards, call 361-576-4748.