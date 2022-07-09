When Victoria resident Wilma Edwards saw a need, she stepped up to help.
Created by her years ago, Edwards’ Free Clothes Ministry has clothed entire generations of in-need Victoria residents by meeting them where they were — Victoria’s Southside neighborhood.
The Christian ministry is a humble one, but it is nevertheless impressive.
For years, Edwards, 81, operated from an abandoned building at 1004 S. Navarro St., taking donations and providing clothes to anyone who needed them free of charge. She also has coordinated with local nonprofits and community groups, like the Southside Coalition, to organize drives for back to school supplies and toys during the holidays.
But the ministry itself is now in need of the Victoria community’s support. It deserves our help.
About a year ago, Edwards found herself with a serious setback. The building she operated from was shuttered by Victoria’s Code Enforcement office because of damage caused to its roof by Hurricane Harvey. Since then, it has been bulldozed. Edwards was unable to repair or buy the property, which also faced a tax lien imposed on its former owners.
But that didn’t stop Edwards, who is the daughter of a Cuero minister and has been dedicated to community service for virtually her entire life.
Even without the building, Edwards stops by the Southside property every Wednesday morning to take donations and hand out clothes, using her home as a staging ground for that effort.
On the property, residents are free to grab any items they need from a clothing rack, which has become not only a community landmark but also monument to her devotion and compassion.
She also uses her home as a staging ground in that effort.
That says a lot about this woman. She didn’t have much to begin with, and she could have called it quits.
Despite her ministry’s humble origins amid serious obstacles, she has nevertheless persisted to clothe the naked, just as Jesus teaches in Matthew 25:36.
That effort is noble, courageous and should be inspirational to us all.
And just as Edwards has stepped up to help her community, we should now do the same.
Edwards would like to continue operating her Free Clothes Ministry near its current location on the Southside. But without a building, the donated clothing are exposed to the hot sun and the rare, but torrential downpours of South Texas.
Victoria’s Southside is a promising neighborhood but also one with no shortage of people in need. Edwards said over the years, she has seen generations of men, women and children come by for her much-needed clothing, and those people have become familiar with the property where she provides the clothes.
The people who stop by are truly in need. They would not be there otherwise.
More importantly, that spot is deep in the heart of the Southside community she serves, well within walking distance for much of that neighborhood.
Right now, the solution to Edwards’ problems are not completely clear, but some ideas have been tossed around.
If a selfless resident were to allow her access to their property, she could continue her important work near her current location.
Likewise, a community or civic organization could coordinate with her to find the ministry a new home.
It may be a lot to ask, but surely something can be done.
But on top of that, there are even other ways to help for those of us who cannot offer a location to Edwards.
With or without a new home, the ministry relies on the community to stay afloat.
It needs donations of money, clothing and other necessary items.
Unfortunately, it cannot simply subsist on Edwards’ seemingly boundless humanity and persistence.
Thankfully, Victoria has an admirable history of community support.
During Winter Storm Uri, neighbors helped neighbors without any expectation for reward. The community rallied to provide water, repairs and other resources when so many were battling the cold and the damage it caused.
We saw the same kindness arise during the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Harvey.
Indeed, this community’s empathy is enormous, and we should be proud of that.
Now, as Edwards finds herself in a pinch, can we not do the same?
With all our ingenuity and cooperation, can we not find a way for Edwards’ work to continue?
