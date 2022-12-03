If you live in Victoria, it’s no secret this mid-sized city is a great place to live.

We may not be the biggest city in Texas, but we aren’t lacking in many areas that make a community attractive to current and future residents.

We’ve got jobs and a diverse economy. We’ve got a burgeoning downtown that boasts a healthy arts and culture community, as well as a growing nightlife scene.

We’ve got parks, lots of retail options, an airport and friendly folks eager to make your acquaintance.

Sure, we may lack the traffic-choked roadways more common to bigger cities, but who needs that, anyway?

It seems we have it all.

Well, there might be one thing we could use.

Like a lot of other cities in the state, we need to improve our affordable-housing options.

Luckily, that’s a goal already being pursued by city officials and economic partners. And that’s a good thing — for quite a few reasons.

Sufficient affordable housing is key to numerous other community priorities, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a national organization dedicated to ensuring people earning the lowest incomes have affordable places to live. Affordable housing is “central” to promoting health care, food security, education and more. When we have enough affordable homes for our residents, the entire community’s quality of life increases, like so many ships on a rising tide.

About half of all Texans spend more than 30% of their household income on housing costs, according to the Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers, a nonprofit serving affordable housing industry providers.

Anyone who has managed a household budget knows that spending any more than 30% of a paycheck on rent can be difficult, to say the absolute least. It’s no wonder that over 75% of American workers live paycheck to paycheck, according to one survey.

But we are making gains. And in Victoria, those gains are now more than just pie-in-the sky wishes and abstract, long-term goals.

In late October, a housing developer in partnership with the Victoria Housing Finance Corp. officially opened the 168-unit affordable-housing apartment project Enchanted Gardens, 4600 N. Ben Jordan St.

Primarily funded through Victoria Housing and Finance Corp. funds and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affair’s housing tax credit program, Enchanted Gardens is priced for residents who earn up to 60% of the area’s median family income, which is $45,000 for a family of four. The project has been at least two years in the making.

The apartment complex is more than merely affordable. It also offers significant amenities, like a swimming pool, picnic and barbecue areas, fitness center, dog park and on-site social services like English as a second language and GED prep classes.

But that’s not all. The city has also partnered with developers to create at least two other affordable housing complexes.

Enchanted Gardens and similar projects show the city is moving in the right direction to create affordable homes. And we hope, and think, those efforts will pay off big for Victoria in the long run.

Victoria’s city government should be lauded for its efforts with Enchanted Gardens and similar projects. Plans like these are indicative the city is working not just for the community’s richest residents. They show city officials see the big picture in improving everyone’s quality of life.

That kind of approach is surely compassionate and equitable, but it’s also smart.

Shortages in affordable housing cost our national economy about $2 trillion a year in lower wages and productivity, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

“Without affordable housing, families have constrained opportunities to increase earnings, causing slower GDP growth,” according to the coalition. “In fact, researchers estimate that the growth in GDP between 1964 and 2009 would have been 13.5% higher if families had better access to affordable housing.”

People who are struggling to find affordable housing now have more options here in Victoria, and more is on the way. In the meantime, we can expect our local economy to also improve.

That means we can and should look at Enchanted Gardens as an economic win-win, improving in so many ways our already wonderful, attractive city so it can be that much better.