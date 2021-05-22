Since at least March 2017, the Victoria Airport Commission has been on a mission to improve the Victoria Regional Airport so it is a money maker but most importantly, so it serves the people in the community.
Since being hired in March 2017, airport manager Lenny Llerena has worked to improve services to the fixed base operators, the buildings and the general airport service and the terminal the public uses.
As part of that growth plan, airport officials want to build a new hangar.
An option Llerena and the airport commission are considering is applying for an economic development grant that would require the project to be a dual-purpose facility. For now, the county is proposing the hangar house the fixed base operators, serve as an emergency shelter or staging area during an emergency and possibly be leased to tenants throughout the year.
While that may sound good in theory, the logistics of leasing the hangar to tenants and then asking them to leave as a hurricane or other disasters are bearing down on the area is a little hard to understand.
A main reason for leasing hangar space is so the private planes can be protected from disasters.
The airport has served as a staging area before without displacing hangar tenants.
Llerena said in a 2018 interview the airport was an important staging area for helicopters working in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey. He described it as a constant stream of service for seven days.
With Victoria’s location it only seems right that the airport serves as a staging area in the event of other emergencies.
But having a dual-purpose hangar may not be the answer.
Maybe the airport could build a new facility to include an area dedicated for staging and emergency services clear of the needed hangar space for airplanes. That staging area could be leased or rented by the community in times of non-disasters.
To improve the services already offered, the airport needs a new hangar. The two existing hangars are over 80 years old and are showing their age. As Llerena said at a recent county commissioners court meeting, they can make repairs to these old buildings, but eventually the cost of repairs will be more than the cost of building a new modern facility.
It would be ideal if the airport could renovate the old hangars for useful purposes instead of tearing them down for scrap metal, but cost and reality have to be considered too. To be fair, airport officials have not decided at this point what to do with the existing hangars which have seen a lot of life and activity with military trainer pilots in its heyday.
Llerena was hired to improve the airport and in so doing to make money for the airport and the county. The new hangar could be another avenue used to do just that.
Right now, the hangar is estimated to cost about $5 million. Under the economic development grant that is being considered, the county would be responsible for 20 % or $1million, of the cost.
Llerena and the airport commission have a lot going on at the airport to make improvements and to help it grow.
Taking time to research more grants or funding streams for a new hangar may prove to be the best avenue at this time.
