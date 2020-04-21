POEM

Agreement

Be prepared to give and receive.

Don’t expect just a tit for a tat.

Give with all your heart.

Receive what is offered as a gift.

Make a blest agreement.

Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

