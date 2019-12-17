Bad Turns Good
When life gives you lemons,
Make lemonade.
When they shove pumpkins at you,
Make pumpkin pie.
Gather stones cast at you.
Polish them as jewels in your crown.
Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria
