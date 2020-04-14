POEM

COVID-19

A pandemic sweeps our world.

Stay indoors.

Socially isolate.

Sing and play.

Care for your health and that of the whole world.

Sr. Frances

Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.