POEM

Cross of Accompaniment

Mary and John stood at the foot of the cross.

They watched Jesus die.

We watched loved ones suffer.

Pain, suffering, uncertainty.

There is nothing we can do but watch and pray.

Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

