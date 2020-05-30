POEM

Earth’s Melancholy Song

Mother Earth sings a sad song.

Pollution soils her face.

As cantors of nature let us change the song.

Our planet is a habitat for life.

Let us restore the world’s life.

Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

