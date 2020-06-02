POEM

Migrants

Do they ever stay?

Never; they follow the work.

Stay here while you work.

No indoor plumbing.

No electricity, but it will do.

Sr. Frances

Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.