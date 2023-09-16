Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the morning. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 3:38 am
Of the Street
Gangs are of the street,
As are honest merchants.
Guns are of the street,
As are peace efforts,
Playgrounds and watchful
eyes.
Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.