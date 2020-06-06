POEM

Polarized and Divided

Is this what our society is?

Yet people help each other.

Is there anything you need?

"I will leave it on your doorstep,"

She proclaims, "no questions asked!"

Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

