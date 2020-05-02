POEM

The Refrain of our Hearts

Save us, O Lord,

From the pandemic.

From useless fears,

From heart-stopping panic.

From selfishness.

Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.