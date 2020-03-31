POEM

Wake-up Call

Call me at seven

So I can make a 10 a.m. meeting.

Call me at five

So I don’t waste my time at the bar.

Call me at ten

So I’ll remember to close my day in prayer.

Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

Tags

