POEM

You are Beautiful

The message was on stickers.

It lifted her spirits

After a long, difficult day.

It felt like a light blanket on her bed.

You are beautiful.

Sr. Frances

Cabrini Janvier, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.