Driving on the highway, it’s easy to go on autopilot.
The drone of the motor and muted roar of wind and road noises can lull a driver into a trance.
The highway’s lane markers and roadway scenery can almost become hypnotic after a while.
With a little music playing or good conversation from a passenger, a long highway trip can become pleasant, even fun.
But that can change in an instant.
Excess speed and risky behavior can make a crash more likely and more severe.
On Jan. 16, a Rosenberg man died after he lost control of his pickup and overturned several times on U.S. 77 in Refugio County. Investigating troopers determined the man was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to pass in the turning lane.
But too many times, drivers are killed for what would otherwise be minor mistakes.
In mid-December, a Lavaca County deputy died after he failed to yield his motorcycle to another vehicle on a Victoria County farm road.
In early January, a driver who ran a red light on a Victoria street caused a five-vehicle crash. Three people were taken to the hospital.
Even the best drivers will admit to a few mistakes and close calls. Most times, the driver probably takes a sharp, anxious breath, wonders what might have happened and vows to never repeat the behavior.
But on the highway, it only takes once for circumstances to align to make a close call a life-changing catastrophe. And at 70 to 80 mph, virtually any crash is more than likely to be terrible one.
A 160-pound person wearing a seat belt who experiences a crash at 70 mph endures a terrifying forces. At that speed, the impact is 250 times the pull of the Earth’s gravity. Imagine suddenly becoming 250 times heavier. It’s bound to be extremely painful.
Without a seat belt, a driver experiences about 1,250 times the pull of the planet’s gravity. That’s a lot, to say the least.
Since mid-December, at least five drivers have died on Crossroads highways.
That may seem like a lot, and it is in more ways than one, but the deaths are hardly unusual.
In 2019, at least 2,838 people died in crashes on Texas highways, farm roads and county roads. Those deaths make up the vast majority of driving deaths in the state for the year.
For more than 20 years, Texas has experienced at least one person dying on the road each day.
Despite that horrific statistic, there is hope.
Although fatal and serious crashes have become a fact of modern life, their causes are equally mundane, predictable and correctible.
Distracted driving, ranks near or at the top of most lists of causes of fatal crashes. Speeding, recklessness and drunken driving also top those lists.
That means if we take ample precautions, pay attention on the roadway and never drive intoxicated, we should be able to reduce drastically the number and prevalence of fatal and serious crashes.
Just as it takes an instant for a drive to become a catastrophe, it also only takes a single decision to slow down, put the phone away or pay more attention.
