Editor, the Advocate:
Some type of maintenance on the 4700 block of Vine Street needs to be done. This is a public thoroughfare and should be treated as such. Heavy trucks are destroying this street.
I have been in contact with the city numerous times, and they have filled the potholes time and time again. Now they tell me that this is a street failure with no plans to repair anytime in the near future.
I have also been in contact with the company that is a major contributor to the street failure to no avail. I have sent an email to the council member responsible for this area, also to no avail and no response. I was under the impression from our property tax bill that we pay to cover this maintenance.
Why do we continue to pay this tax and nothing is done to repair this street? This is frustrating to the people who travel this road every day to go to work, as well as other people that use this as a shortcut from Highway 77 to Highway 87. If there is any doubt to this condition of this road, just travel this street.
Margie Birdwell, Victoria
