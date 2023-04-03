I am thrilled to announce the launch of the VISD Academy to Certify Teachers, a groundbreaking program that will revolutionize how we think of the education pathway in Victoria ISD. As someone who has witnessed the challenges facing school districts across the state and country in attracting and retaining talented teachers, I cannot overstate the importance of this initiative. Many aspects of these programs have been a work in progress for several years and I want to celebrate the efforts of many people who have made this dream a reality for us.
Through our Talent Acquisition, Support and Retention (TASR) Office, we have designed a three-pronged approach to building a pipeline of outstanding teachers in our community.
The program consists of Connect, Bridge and Unite, each of which serves a unique purpose in creating pathways for students, paraprofessionals and employees seeking certification.
The Connect program is particularly exciting, as it offers high school students in our P-TECH Education pathway the opportunity to earn up to 47 dual college credit hours and secure a paraprofessional position with VISD upon graduation. Through this program, we are connecting talented young people with a passion for teaching to a career path that will ultimately benefit our entire community.
The Bridge program is a pathway for paraprofessionals and substitutes in VISD who have earned recommendations from their campus administrators. By completing Capturing Kids’ Hearts and eight courses administered by Teachworthy, participants can apply for a classroom instructor position with VISD and agree to enroll in a university program leading to Texas teacher certification. VISD will contribute up to $7,000 per year toward their college tuition, creating a pathway for people to achieve their career goals while minimizing financial barriers.
Finally, the Unite program is designed for employees who already have a bachelor’s degree or higher and are seeking teacher certification. Through this program, participants will earn 100% of a zero-year teacher’s salary, while completing rigorous coursework administered by their self-selected alternative certification program. VISD will provide an instructional coach and mentor, as well as job-embedded professional development, to support participants through this process.
At VISD, we are committed to reaching for genius, and we believe that these integrated programs are a critical step toward achieving that goal. By creating pathways for both students and all members of our community to become certified teachers, we are transforming lives and making a positive and lasting impact for generations to come. I am proud to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our students, staff, and community.