Victoria needs the $156.8 million bond proposed by the Victoria school board.
The bond would bring equity and much needed updates to the aging facilities, and most importantly, it would bring better education opportunities for our children.
The bond calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary School. District-wide repairs and playgrounds at each elementary school are also included in the bond.
Though the bond comes with a large price tag, it would address major issues students, staff and teachers are facing in the classroom.
District-wide repairs is a key part of the proposed bond at $58.4 million. This is the first step in addressing major repairs across the district like HVAC systems, plumbing and security. It will help campuses like Shields and Smith Elementary schools that were built in the 50s, well before many of the employees working there were born.
HVAC systems have an average life of 15 years and many of the district’s systems are well beyond that shelf life. It costs about $50,000 to replace one 10-ton unit. These repairs are not cheap and if a bond does not pass, the replacement units would need to come from the district’s day to day budget, possibly taking funds away from the classroom.
The $1.5 million of the bond dedicated for playgrounds is a move toward equity in the district. With 1% of the bond, elementary students, including students with disabilities, at every campus can experience new and improved equipment.
Mission Valley Elementary’s campus has been used by thousands of students since the 1930s. The original structure was built in the 30s and is still used today, but it is not up to today’s standards.
Classrooms are smaller than the state requirements, and students face daily struggles on campus. For example, students walk in the rain to go to lunch, P.E., the office or even the bathroom on stormy days. Plumbing is also a consistent issue on the campus with nearly daily bathroom closures. The problems go well beyond the district’s maintenance budget.
Mission Valley is growing, and the campus needs to grow with it.
Looking at Stroman, it is outdated and does not meet the needs of a 21st century middle schooler. The campus was built in 1967 with the latest update in 1999. The campus has leaking ceilings, issues with heating and cooling and the fourth floor is unused because of its condition, which takes away from a student’s learning experience.
With a rebuild of Stroman, it can be fitted to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses as the new STEM Academy. A new building also brings larger capacities with the proposed new Stroman to be fitted for 1,200 students.
Some concerns have been raised because the district still owes $136.4 million on the 2007 bond, which built five new schools among other improvements. This is not unusual. A bond is typically paid off in 30 years, but healthy districts do not wait until a previous bond is paid off to propose or pass another.
As facilities age, updates are needed, and one of the best ways to afford the price is through bonds.
Districts like Wichita Falls have reviewed six bond proposals since 2002. It proposed two bond propositions in 2002 and again in 2004, which failed. It did pass bonds in 2006, 2015 and 2020. The district is about the same size as Victoria with about 14,000 students enrolled.
Victoria school tax rate is at a near historic low at $1.1899 per $100 assessment, which is the lowest rate taxpayers have seen since 1992. In 2000, taxpayers paid $1.47 per $100 assessment.
Another concern raised addressed teacher salaries. We all want our teachers to get paid more. They deserve to get paid more, but that can’t be done with a bond.
A bond can only be used for capital improvements, like rebuilding campuses. If we want to see teacher raises, we need to alleviate some of the pressures on the district’s operating budget, such as the maintenance on the old buildings.
The Maintenance and Operation budget pays for teacher salaries, daily maintenance and instruction.
If we remove some of the burden on the daily maintenance with the bond, that leaves room for money to be used elsewhere, such as on salaries.
By creating better schools, we create a better quality of life in Victoria. That means more businesses and economic growth can come to the area.
We need better schools in the district, and the bond is the first step to meeting that need. The children of the community are the future of our community, and it is time we invest in that future.
