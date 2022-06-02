There are many ways in which a person or business can donate money to make a difference. When considering where to spend our hard-earned money, perhaps we should look close to home.
One of the best ways to institute real change is to improve the lives of children. The VISD Education Foundation is a worthwhile organization which deserves our money and time.
This foundation recently provided more than $50,000 in grants to teachers across the school district. Through its Grants for Great Ideas program, the organization supports a variety of educator-designed projects each year to enhance the opportunities and experiences of our schoolchildren. Additionally, it offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
One of the best markers of a livable and vital community is the quality of its public schools. When a family moves to the area, one of the first things they will ask about when looking for a new home is “how are the schools?” Good schools affect real estate values, they provide potential employees for all kinds of businesses and they enhance the overall quality of life.
Supporting VISD Education Foundation demonstrates confidence in our educators’ expertise. Teaching is a demanding and stressful job, and lately it hasn’t had the level of support it deserves. Good teachers have great ideas and understand the needs of their students. They spend hours every day working closely with our children and observing their social growth and academic progress. Teachers who take the time and effort to develop an engaging project that can excite kids about learning and can improve children’s skills deserve our financial support.
It's important to remember that at every stop the foundation recently made to award a grant, teachers were not the only people who were excited. Their students uniformly cheered, jumped up and down, hugged and laughed with their teacher because they too were invested in their education. The projects were as different as the teachers themselves. Some of the projects involved gardens, some involved STEM, robotics, reading and so much more. Those differences reflect the knowledge of our teachers as to what our children need in the classroom. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to education. Rather, education requires creativity, imagination, training and experience. And love. These are, without a doubt, teachers who care about their students.
This is why the foundation seeks out these great ideas and encourages teachers to apply for grants to make their ideas a reality. What the foundation needs from the public is as much financial support as possible to make more projects a reality. The bigger the pool of funding, the better it is for our schools. These special projects inspire young imaginations and encourage the best in our young people.
Visit visdfoundation.org to learn about the many ways you can help the children of the Victoria school district.
