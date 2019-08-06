Editor, the Advocate:
Saturday, I escaped the August heat by spending a few hours in Hallettsville at the Hallett Oak Foundation “lunch and learn.” The event featured artist Michael Windberg. I enjoyed a delicious box lunch from Country Bakery and Joe’s Chicken while I watched with fascination as Mr. Windberg created a nocturnal landscape. I am not an artist, though the aspiring painters appeared to benefit as he shared his know-how with oil paints. I thought I would share the pleasant experience and I recommend your readers go to halletoakgallery.com to learn of future events.
Kenneth Gentile, Katy
