Volunteers are in short supply since the pandemic hit, and they are much needed by local nonprofit organizations.
Many of the volunteers in the area are older people because they are retired and available for work. For example, the average volunteer at Christ’s Kitchen is in their 70s. However, when it comes to the pandemic, the older population is considered compromised, so the volunteers are feeling pressure to take stringent safety precautions. For some, that means staying at home. And we can’t blame them.
The only problem is that numerous nonprofit organizations that depend on them have to find alternatives in their absence. For Christ’s Kitchen, that meant closing on Saturdays until the pandemic ends or a committed crew is established for Saturdays. The regular volunteers were stretched too thin, and the board of directors felt the need to intervene.
“The pandemic has just turned everything upside down,” said Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ’s Kitchen. “The board decided the volunteers are more important than to let them die on the vine.”
Before the pandemic, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry had 60 to 70 loyal volunteers weekly, Marc Hinojosa, director of VCAM, said. Now, 15 to 20 volunteers help out Monday through Friday. Usually, a different crew works every day, but the organization is down to one core crew that works every day.
“Those who volunteer, because of the low numbers, feel that obligation, or pressure for lack of a better word, to service their particular ministry day in and day out,” Hinojosa said. “For the volunteers, it has been exhausting both physically and mentally, especially when you consider the current hot and dry weather conditions.”
VCAM is considering moving to a four-day week with an increased hour of service each day of operation to help remedy volunteer burnout in 2021.
“Our situation is not unique, all of the other nonprofits are going through the same thing,” Hinojosa said. “The ones here day in and day out weather the outdoors and it wears on you physically but mentally also.”
While 25 to 30 volunteers showed up daily pre-pandemic at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, not even 15 help each day now.
“Everyone is doing more and people are asking more of us. Most nonprofits have not closed at all since this (pandemic) started,” said Robin Cadle, executive director of the food bank. “We’re asking community members to help community members. Texans helping Texans, people helping people.”
As many local nonprofit organizations struggle with inadequate volunteerism, those of us who are in a position to volunteer should make the commitment and do so.
