On a blue-skied Saturday earlier this month, dozens of volunteers in Port O’Connor climbed into kayaks and flat-bottomed boats to pick up debris.
Taking part in the San Antonio Bay Partnership’s inaugural cleanup of the shorelines, the volunteers hunted for trash up to Indianola and down the Intracoastal Waterway.
We are thankful that they did. In all, 65 volunteers collected 257 bags of trash that included fluorescent light bulbs, shoes, 38 plastic bags, an 8-foot piece of PVC pipe, a boogie board, 2,261 plastic bottles, part of a beach sign warning visitors not to litter and much more.
If those volunteers hadn’t given up their Saturday to participate in the cleanup, that trash would likely still be sitting along the shorelines, disrupting the natural wildlife and an otherwise clean environment.
Allan Berger, chairman of the Partnership’s board of directors, told the Advocate that he originally scheduled the event in conjunction with the General Land Office’s fall Adopt-a-Beach cleanup. He said he wanted to reach remote shorelines in San Antonio and Espiritu Santo bays, where trash can damage wildlife and clutter natural areas.
“I’m an avid fisherman, and I’m in the bay quite frequently, and I was tired of seeing some of my fishing shorelines trashed,” Berger said, adding that he hopes the event will grow to remove litter from Aransas National Wildlife Refuge to Pass Cavallo near Port O’Connor.
Berger, and all of the volunteers, set a good example for all of us. Berger was tired of seeing his fishing shorelines trashed, and rather than choosing to wait for someone else to solve the problem, he took the matter into his own hands and led efforts to clean up the area.
The volunteers at the event logged the trash they collected on a data sheet, resulting in data Berger planned to enter into the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Tracker mobile app to help determine the main causes of the shoreline pollution.
Hopefully, having a thorough understanding of what’s polluting our waters will help bring about a conscious effort by residents to keep the area clean.
At the same time, it’s important to take responsibility for our own environment.
We can all do our part by participating in cleanup events, stopping on our own to clean up the trash around us and taking steps to prevent litter from landing along our shorelines in the first place.
In doing so, we can all help create a cleaner, better community.
