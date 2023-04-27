Editor, the Advocate:
Please vote FOR the $10 million Victoria College bond issue.
Yes, I know you just got your new property tax appraisal and are mad about the HUGE increase. Don’t blame Victoria College! The VC bond issue will only cost $2.10 per year for a $100,000 valuation. That’s a low cost for the value we get from Victoria College.
Victoria College has been an educational and training leader in this community for almost 100 years. Over 70% of its graduates stay and work in this community. The new Student Success Center is important for VC’s continued services to the students in this region, and I urge you to support it.
Show your support for Victoria College and vote FOR the bond proposal.
Thank you,
Melvin Lack, Victoria