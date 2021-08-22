Just about everyone has a story about a teacher who made a difference in their life.
They did far more than simply teach us. They challenged us. They inspired us, and it made a difference. For some of us, it made all the difference.
“If you ask anyone who made an impact on their life, virtually anyone, including myself, would name a teacher,” said U.S. Rep Michael Cloud at an August convocation for Victoria teachers. “Don’t ever take lightly the work that you do. It’s noble the work that you do.”
In November, Victoria voters will have the chance to recognize and reward the positive impacts made by local teachers. The Victoria school board has approved four ballot items for the November ballot. The first item, a Voter Approved Tax Rate Election, will raise the district’s maintenance operating budget tax rate by three cents, to continue funding an already approved pay increase for all teachers.
If approved, about $1.98 million in locally raised funds would be matched by about $2.97 million in state funds.
If we don’t provide the raises, the state keeps that money.
If not approved, the teacher pay raises would run out of funding after about two years, said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd.
It’s probably a safe bet to say most teachers aren’t in it for the money. But at the same time, teachers, just like the rest of us, have families to take care of, futures to plan and bills to pay.
Currently, a teacher working in the Victoria Independent School District can go in almost any direction and find a higher paying job, according to a recent Texas Association of School Boards study.
The study, which found Victoria teachers are not being paid competitively, showed the district pays competitive rates for only the first five years of a teacher’s career. After that, the salaries taper. At the Victoria school district, teachers on average are paid $49,710 annually, compared to a market average of $53,422.
When we pay our teachers competitive salaries, we also are investing in the futures of our community, our children and ourselves.
According to a 2016 Learning Policy Institute study, teachers with more experience had students with more achievement gains.
The study also found as teachers gain experience, their students were more likely to have better attendance, fewer disciplinary issues, increased time spent reading for pleasure and doing homework.
When students excel in the classroom, they are more likely to find career success. When individual residents succeed in their careers, they power the local economy and enrich their own community.
We tell our children to pay attention at school, but the reality is that parents simply can’t be in the classroom all the time.
If we are to expect great things one day from our kids, we must first create the best possible learning environment for those hours, days, months and years that they will spend in the classroom.
We can buy them the latest computers and textbooks, but we should also think long and hard about how much we are investing in the professionals who will use those tools to do the all important work of shaping our children’s minds.
After all, a child’s inspiration is priceless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.