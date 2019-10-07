VPD Police Foundation donates to the Citizens Medical Center Bunco Fundraiser

The Victoria Police Foundation donated a check in the amount of $1,000 to the Citizen’s Medical Center (CMC) Bunco Fundraiser, which raises money to assist women who are in need of a mammogram and care packages to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
VPD officers participated in a Cancer Awareness Campaign where a pink VPD patch was worn on the right sleeve of their uniform along with a pink undershirt that read, “The Blue Backs the Pink.”
Randy Vivian, secretary of the Victoria Police Foundation, presented a check to CMC CEO Mike Olson. Olson was also given a framed pink patch along with a picture of the blue backs the pink logo to show support to CMC and the community.
