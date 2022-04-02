In the year 2022, policing is about more than patrolling the streets with a gun and a badge.
Sure, there are still criminals to catch and crimes to solve, but law enforcement offices are waking up to the idea that one of their most effective tools is the very community they have sworn to protect.
Community policing is an approach that emphasizes building relationships within the community to allow police to better serve and protect. It’s about education, outreach and trust. It’s also an approach that policing experts say is vital to maintaining public safety in our communities.
It’s an approach that was embraced by both former Police Chief J.J. Craig and current Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr.
And it’s an approach we applaud the Victoria Police Department for taking in combatting a deeply troubling recent crime trend.
In the last year, Victoria has seen a 63.93% increase in reported sexual assaults.
In response, the department, under Arredondo’s guidance, is partnering with a University of Houston-Victoria professor to research the increase. The information gathered and conclusions reached by that research will be used to craft a grassroots community education campaign. Victoria police also plan to use the research to see what they can do better to reduce the number of sexual assaults.
Sexual assault in any context is a serious crime. It harms its victims in many ways, both overt and insidious. Victims are often left with depression, flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. They may begin to suffer from self-harm, dissociation, panic attacks, substance abuse and eating disorders. In some cases, the trauma leads to suicide.
Considering that, a 63.93% increase is a terrifying statistic and one that cannot be ignored.
The Victoria Police Department is absolutely correct in applying its multipronged community policing strategy to the problem.
If we are to tackle the problem, we must first understand it. And by partnering with the university, the police department is making a great first step in establishing that understanding. It also presents an opportunity for the department to partner with experts outside of its organization. While the department has its own crime analyst, the university may be able to bring additional expertise, perspectives and resources to bear.
We hope police will bring to justice every sexual predator in our community, and they should continue to go after these criminals with swift and severe justice. But the department’s emphasis on educating the community about the problem and its solutions is also admirable.
As members of this community, we should strive to help law enforcement in any way possible in preventing these crimes. Although police have yet to determine the specifics on the grassroots community education, the approach is solid. Solving crimes often requires assistance from the public.
Community members are often the first to report crimes. They can provide tips and statements that help police in their investigations. Police can’t be everywhere at once. That’s why they need us to sometimes be their eyes and ears. Without community buy-in, the job of law enforcement can become exceedingly difficult.
Finally, the police department’s strategy is bold and demonstrates they are serious about this fighting this problem. That sends a message to the public and victims that they are taking this issue seriously. That earns police trust with community members and encourages the public to assist them when possible.
We are proud to see our department taking such a modern approach to combatting the increasing sexual assaults. It tells us that the department is paying attention to the latest developments and understandings in policing.
Our police are not content to simply sit back and continue the status quo. They are a modern department committed to serving and protecting our community, and we salute them for that.
