“You’ll have to meet me at the airport for some chowder” if you want to talk about it, he said. The voice on the other end of the line was one I’d heard on the radio for 30 years, that of Wade Goodwyn. He was a national reporter for NPR, but he lived in Texas. He had a voice like no other. One of his colleagues said that it was like butter on fresh corn on the cob. He died earlier this month at the age of 63 after battling cancer for more than three years.
His premature death left many bewildered, due to his unique sense of detail and his way with words. Even as we mourn his passing, the time he spent with us is an example of how important reporters are, and how truth is not something to be twisted. Real events have a story to be told.
His father, a graduate of Texas A&M University, was a history professor at Duke University. In those days, history was just that, and not “woke CRT” theory. Wade Goodwyn went to the University of Texas, and began his career as a journalist in 1992 with NPR. He covered the Oklahoma City bombing, the Branch Davidians raid compound in Waco, Hurricane Katrina and other storms, as well as fires and other natural disasters. He told listeners exactly what had happened, giving listeners as good sense of how people were affected.
He delivered features on President George W. Bush, Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke. He was like his father, in the sense that he was faithful to the truth. Yet he brought humor and detail to his writing, even in the most tragic of circumstances. He had a gift of using visually descriptive words.
On the radio, those words would create a very real picture of what he described. There were times when he was choked up, such as when he tried to describe the piper playing Amazing Grace for a story. But he kept trying until he could deliver the story in his unique baritone voice.
In an era where many people get their news from social media and opinion cable television, Wade Goodwyn was the epitome of a journalist. Truth was his currency, and vivid imagery was his way of helping us see what radio can’t always convey. He never made a lot of money, and neither did his father, the history professor. He loved his job and was respected by the millions of us who listened to his stories, and by journalists who do their jobs every day. There are people who attack journalists as the peoples’ enemy. This is because they are simply reporting the facts, and not reporting through a political lens.
Wade Goodwyn had a real empathy toward the people he covered, and he loved doing stories on all kinds of events and people. And these stories were objective and truthful, proving that millions of Americans still want the truth. Instead of just saying the officer was a good shot, he said that he could “turn an aspirin tablet into powder at 20 yards.” One of his stories inspired the movie "American Violet," and another featured Goodwyn reporting from Big Bend National Park while riding on a camel. Yes, some Texans did import some cattle through Indianola during the 1800s. And yes, people are still promoting camel tourism in Texas, even now, and Wade Goodwyn reported on it.
So why was Wade Goodwyn talking to me on the phone? Well, he was interested in knowing about an Army Ranger who had his hand blown off by a grenade. The young soldier then worked hard at rehabilitation, and he finally was fitted with a prosthetic hand. He’d already served two tours in the war, so he wanted to serve his country in a different way. He was hired as a Special Agent and sent to Quantico for training. The FBI kicked him out of the academy. It wasn’t because of his actual performance, but because of assumptions that he couldn’t do the job.
I had always admired Wade, but never thought he’d be interested in a story about my young client, but he was. “Meet me at the chowder restaurant outside security” at Washington Reagan National Airport at 5:30, he said.
Of course I couldn’t say no, so there I appeared, never having met Wade Goodwyn. He was already lustily enjoying his chowder, and was all business. He just popped question after question, and then shared a few stories. Then he left, leaving me his cell number.
He craved the details and back story, wanting to read all the court filings and the deposition testimony. And when his story ran, the gratitude for his reporting was so strong that I never forgot that magical evening of chowder at the airport. He had worked up the story, explored the leads and then delivered it to a national audience on NPR. https://www.npr.org/2013/07/25/205508566/federal-case-pits-wounded-warrior-against-fbi
He was a real authentic reporter who liked people. He loved covering an underdog whose story had not yet been told, and whose voice had been ignored by the FBI. That was the story of Justin Slaby, who won his case and is now proudly serving the Agency that once had kicked him out. Hearing Wade’s voice tell Justin’s story, from 10 years ago, still chokes me up, and even more so now that his voice is silenced.
Occasionally, I’d call and check up on him after he’d been diagnosed, angling to see if he was interested in another story. He shared the battle he was having, and what he was doing to keep his spirits up. At no time did he ever treat me with anything other than respect. Of course, he always asked what was going on with Justin Slaby. I regaled him with the story of James Comey introducing Justin as class president of his FBI class at Quantico after the judge had ordered him reinstated. Once he asked “if the food was any better in Victoria” since the last time he’d visited.
All of us, I think, still want good journalism. We still want to believe that we want the truth and not just what we want to hear. Wade Goodwyn’s life proves that sticking with the facts, and describing events are still important. Young people who want to be journalists have a place, and our country needs good journalists. Yes, they too can make mistakes, but they usually admit them for all to see. As a teacher once said to the class, “consider the source.”
Social media and opinion television is everywhere, but those outlets don’t verify sources and test accusations and theories. Good reporters do, like Wade Goodwyn did. His voice will be missed, but the light from his candle will be an inspiration for others at a time when we need good reporters the most.