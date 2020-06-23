When you’re walking, the world has a way of coming alive.
Chirping songbirds, smiling neighbors or the simple caress of a breeze – all these things and much more are lost when you’re driving.
And it’s as simple as opening the front door, taking a step and then another.
Yet, all too often we get caught up in the daily grind or lost in the intoxicating glow of our televisions and phones.
We so easily forget that many of life’s most delightful pleasures are often the simplest.
Danish philosopher and poet Soren Kierkegaard saw walking as a way of refreshing the mind and body, saying, “Every day I walk myself into a state of well-being and walk away from every illness. I have walked myself into my best thoughts, and I know of no thought so burdensome that one cannot walk away from it.”
The American Heart Association agrees, recommending people get each week at least 2½ hours of moderate exercise.
The benefits are both long term and immediate:
- Reducing the risk of serious, potentially life-threatening illnesses like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some types of cancer.
- Improving blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels.
- Increasing stamina and energy levels.
- Reducing the risk of depression and anxiety.
- Improving thinking, memory, mood, sleep while reducing the risk of dementia.
- Reducing weight gain.
For those who may have trouble exercising, walking is an excellent way to begin the journey to having better health.
Those intimidated by exercise may want to start slow with a short walk around their home.
Even doing a little is still better than nothing.
While many Victoria residents may find plenty of space to stretch their legs in their neighborhoods, the City of Victoria still has much work to do to make this community friendlier to walkers.
Too many sidewalks suddenly end, and numerous intersections, often busy ones, wholly lack crosswalks and walk/don’t walk signals.
Those features are important not only because they promote safety, but also because they make parts of town better for walkers.
Who wants to worry about getting hit by car when you should be enjoying a relaxing stroll?
That’s important because some city planners think a more walkable city will improve the city’s overall economic health by driving business to the downtown and attracting new residents.
By making Victoria a better place to walk, we can breathe new life into not only ourselves but also our city.
