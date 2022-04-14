It’s almost as bad as asking, “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” Only, when referring to the controversial STAAR test, the question is, “Which came first, the problem or the solution?”
The exam, technically the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, was first put into use during the 2011-2012 school year. And it first became controversial during the 2011-2012 school year.
It was designed to assess whether students are learning what’s needed in reading, math, science and social studies, or some combination of these, at various grades in a child’s academic career. It’s supposed to test how well a student is prepared to move on to the next grade, or the next station in life as an adult. Of course, that is a grand intention: Preparing a youth for the real world.
But the test is so rife with flaws, it’s hard to tell if it’s the solution or the problem. First, it’s given one day at the end of the academic year, hardly a way to help a student improve. Second, because it impacts a school’s and district’s “grade,” too often students are taught how to pass the test, not how to succeed in life. Though not mutually exclusive, there’s not much crossover.
Critics of STAAR say teachers would rather rely on more apt methods of instruction. They make a convincing argument.
Raise Your Hand Texas, an education advocacy group, opposes the STAAR test. It contends the school system brings a wealth of academic excellence to students at all grade levels, including local and state assessments, job training, extracurricular activities and other similar properties over the course of an academic career, year after year. But despite all this, the organization contends, the test is a one-day slice in the academic life of a student.
“The state’s accountability (A-F) system is disproportionately based on a single end-of-year test that does not adequately consider a student’s academic growth,” the organization says. “Additionally, it is the only measure of accountability ratings in grades 3-8.”
This means a school can be rated on whether kids woke up on the right side of the bed that one day, or whether the child’s breakfast was more than a candy bar or bag of chips.
“We support real-time assessments that inform instruction, measure individual progress, and serve as one of multiple measures reflecting a student’s entire educational experience.” That’s a good aspiration that could lead to fair assessments and evaluations of a school’s success in educating students.
If a recent Victoria Partnership meeting is any indication, Raise Your Hand Texas has plenty of support here.
Giovanni Escobedo, South Texas regional advocacy director for the group, told the business and government leaders the STAAR test is the overwhelming factor in how school accountability is graded.
In elementary and middle schools, he said, the accountability scores are only based on the STAAR test, he said. In high school, that number drops to 40%, with college, career and military readiness making up 40% and graduation rates accounting for the final 20%. But, because a student must pass the STAAR to graduate, that 20% really makes the STAAR test’s weight 60% in high school.
And with attempts in the Legislature to link a school’s funding to how well its students do on the STAAR test, it’s possible that schools in need of the most funding could end up with the least.
The Victoria school system was rated “C” in 2019, the last year of such evaluations due to the onset of COVID-19 and its impact on classroom learning.
Of course, students need to be assessed, and STAAR is one way to do that. But there are other ways, including assessments at the start of a school year and then at the conclusion, so a teacher, administrators and parents can see how well a student actually progressed through the year. Teachers and schools could then be evaluated based on facts.
STAAR tests are a way to help ensure students graduating high school have at least a minimal threshold of knowledge to take to college or the workforce. But don’t we want more for our kids than the minimum?
Some 68% of the Texans polled by the Charles Butt Foundation said yes. They responded rightly that standardized tests like STAAR should be one factor of a student’s progress assessment. But these Texans said there should be more and STAAR shouldn’t be the only factor.
The next time state lawmakers discuss education, tests and linking funding to said tests, they should again reject the idea and instead come up with a better way to test and evaluate students and schools in a more thorough way. Rather than creating another problem, lawmakers need to find the solution.
