Wreaking havoc on the economy and taking the lives of many, the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of difficult.
But months like the ones we have lived through since March have also presented a rare chance to study how humans directly impact the environment.
We applaud two researchers at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies for taking advantage of this opportunity by securing funding from Texas Sea Grant to examine how stay-at-home orders impacted the quality of Texas’s coastal waters.
Until January, Michael Wetz and Jeff Turner will analyze historic data and data from ongoing water quality sampling programs to figure out what happened to the waters while we were inside.
“We’re looking at not only what happened during the immediate shutdown, but also how it has changed as we’ve sort of loosened restrictions and now with potential slowdowns again, we’re able to kind of track things over time,” Wetz said.
Preliminary data from Texas General Land Office’s Texas Beachwatch bacteria sampling program has already provided evidence of a sharp decline in fecal bacteria during the statewide shutdown, he said.
“Basically what that tells us is that there is a fairly good correlation between the number of people and the amount of bacteria in the water,” he said. “That implies that in those locations, you might have either failing septic tanks or something to do with the wastewater infrastructure that is allowing that bacteria to get into the water.”
By taking advantage of the research opportunity at hand, Wetz and Turner will be able to identify where infrastructure is failing and establish a starting point to figure out how some of these issues can be solved in coastal communities.
In addition to infrastructure improvements, their work can help scientists prioritize resiliency projects, such as oyster reef restoration and living shorelines.
With erosion, sea levels, temperatures and severe weather events on the rise, these kinds of projects are arguably more important than ever.
Sixty-four percent of the Texas coast is eroding at an average rate of about 6 feet per year, including some locations losing more than 30 feet per year, according to the Texas General Land Office.
A recent study found that Rockport and Galveston had the second and third highest rates of sea level rise out of 32 measuring stations staggered along the Gulf of Mexico, Pacific Coast and Atlantic Coast.
Pandemic or no pandemic, the health of the Texas coast needs critical attention and solutions that further protection.
During times like these we are fortunate to have scientists like Turner and Wetz looking after our waterways to help preserve the Texas coast for many generations to come.
