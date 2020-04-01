“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.” – Mother Teresa
In our new and temporary world of social distancing, we are being pulled together by a common thread in life.
The worries and fears hundreds of miles away, in towns and cities we have never visited, are exactly what we feel in our own backyard, in our own neighborhoods.
As some of our leaders have emphasized, we must live 6 feet apart for now, but that does not mean we must sever ties to one another.
We need each other to get through this storm – more than ever.
There are many neighbors who are demonstrating effective ways to help the home front in the global fight against COVID-19. And we should try to follow their lead.
For example, Victoria resident Lani Pederson said she was fretting over what to do about COVID-19 when she saw a friend’s social media post about how to make face masks.
“I ran to Hobby Lobby. I already had scraps at home. I had most of everything that I needed, but I needed the elastic,” Pederson said. “I got some cotton flannel and some elastic and started trying to figure out how to make the pattern.”
Pederson said she has plans to make at least 100 face masks or more. and she intends to give them away – to any Crossroads hospital or to an organization or individual that can use them.
And there are other ways to help without sewing materials. The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent is asking for help to keep its food pantries stocked.
With many of our residents without work, the food bank is trying to help more families keep food on their tables. The Victoria school district is providing food for students, but donations to the food bank can help supplement the unmet needs.
Still, there are other ways to help on the medical front.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has sounded the alarm during this health crisis.
The center wants to keep the flow of donors constant throughout the pandemic instead of having periods of low donations, said blood bank manager Ron Chavez. Red blood cells have a shelf life of only 42 days.
“We want to be good stewards of the blood supply,” Chavez said. “Right now is a great time to come donate.”
Faith Gauna, 17, was one who answered that call.
She donated platelets for the second time on a recent Sunday as blood banks across the country began to experience shortages of blood donations because of the pandemic.
“I’m helping a person and ceasing my boredom,” Gauna said.
Donors can give blood every eight weeks or platelets every seven to eight days.
But if residents can’t sew or provide a can of nonperishable food or a pint of blood, there is still another way to help – a way we must all heed. Wash your hands often with soap and water, avoid touching your face, and maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another.
And, of course, we must speak kind words to one another.
Chavez, the blood bank manager, summed it up well.
“The one thing we will see constantly is how the community comes together,” he said. “We came together as a country after 9/11; we did it after Hurricane Harvey and now we are going to do it with COVID-19.”
